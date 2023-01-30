Ibex Clone (mems Ex Cult, Nots) prep new LP, announce tour dates, share “There is No Light”

Memphis trio Ibex Clone features members of Ex Cult, Nots and Hash Redactor, and make the sort of jangly, big-hearted, post-punk-inspired music that used to be a staple on college radio in the mid-'80s, recalling everything from R.E.M. to Bob Mould's first two solo albums to The Sound. Their new album All Channels Clear is out this Friday via Goner and they've just shared the video for the chiming "There is No Light" which the band shot last summer during a heatwave. “The sun was beating down so hard it was hard to tell if everything was brimming with energy or verging on death," they say. "This song and video are about all kinds of cycles.” Watch that below.

Ibex Clone have also announced a few live shows, including a hometown release show and three NYC area dates this spring with Patois Counselors: Manhattan's Berlin Under A on May 18, Kingston's Tubby's on May 19, and Brooklyn's Mama Tried on May 20. All dates are listed below.

All Channels Clear:

1 - Nothing Ever Changes

2 - There Is No Light

3 - Black Hole Blues

4 - All Channels Clear

5 - Sound Of The Skyline

6 - Dream Yourself Red

7 - Hollow Tubes From Heaven

8 - Industry Quickening Pace

9 - Funeral

10 - Friends Divine

Ibex Clone - 2023 Tour Dates:

3/04: B-Side Memphis TN (Record Release Show)

5/18: Berlin NYC - Manhattan, NY

5/19: Tubby’s - Kingston, NY

5/20: Mama Tried - Brooklyn, NY