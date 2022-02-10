Ibeyi announce new album ‘Spell 31,’ share new song & video “Sister 2 Sister”

Ibeyi (the duo of Afro-Cuban, French twins Lisa-Kaindé and Naomi Díaz) have announced a new album, Spell 31, due May 6 via XL (pre-order). It was made with longtime producer Richard Russell, and it features Ibeyi’s father and mother, Jorja Smith, Pa Salieu (on recent single "Made of Gold"), and BERWYN, the latter of whom appears on a re-imagining of Black Flag's "Rise Above." Along with the announcement comes new single "Sister 2 Sister," which samples Ibeyi's own song "River" and which comes with a video directed by Colin Solal Cardo. Check it out below.

Tracklist

1. Sangoma

2. O Inle

3. Made Of Gold (Feat. Pa Salieu)

4. Sister 2 Sister

5. Creature (Perfect)

6. Tears Are Our Medicine

7. Foreign Country

8. Lavender & Red Roses (Feat. Jorja Smith)

9. Rise Above (Feat. BERWYN)

10. Los Muertos