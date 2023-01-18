Ibeyi announce rescheduled North American tour dates

French siblings Ibeyi have rescheduled their North American tour, which was supposed to have happened last fall in support of album Spell 31. New dates now start March 10 in Los Angeles and conclude April 2 in Miami and includes appearances at Big Ears in Knoxville. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show happens March 23 at Brooklyn Steel.

Check out videos from Spell 31 below.

Ibeyi - 2023 North American Spell 31 tour:

Fri 3.10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

Sat 3.11 - San Diego, CA @ Music Box

Sun 3.12 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Tue 3.14 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

Wed 3.15 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

Sat 3.18 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

Sun 3.19 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Thu 3.23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Fri 3.24 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

Sat 3.25 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

Sun 3.26 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Tue 3.28 - Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Wed 3.29 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

3.30 - 4.1 - Knoxville, TN @ BIg Ears Festival

Sun 4.02 - Miami, FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell