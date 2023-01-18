Ibeyi announce rescheduled North American tour dates
French siblings Ibeyi have rescheduled their North American tour, which was supposed to have happened last fall in support of album Spell 31. New dates now start March 10 in Los Angeles and conclude April 2 in Miami and includes appearances at Big Ears in Knoxville. All dates are listed below.
The NYC show happens March 23 at Brooklyn Steel.
Check out videos from Spell 31 below.
Ibeyi - 2023 North American Spell 31 tour:
Fri 3.10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent
Sat 3.11 - San Diego, CA @ Music Box
Sun 3.12 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
Tue 3.14 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
Wed 3.15 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
Sat 3.18 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
Sun 3.19 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Thu 3.23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Fri 3.24 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
Sat 3.25 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
Sun 3.26 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
Tue 3.28 - Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
Wed 3.29 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
3.30 - 4.1 - Knoxville, TN @ BIg Ears Festival
Sun 4.02 - Miami, FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell