Ibibio Sound Machine prep new Hot Chip-produced LP ‘Electricity’ (stream “All That You Want”)

Last year, London-based band Ibibio Sound Machine released new single "Electricity" that was produced by Hot Chip. Turns out that song is the title track to their new album, which will be out March 22 via Merge. You can pre-order the yellow-and-black splatter Peak Vinyl edition now.

Hot Chip, who produced the whole album, say: "Prior to the sessions, we had run into Ibibio Sound Machine at festivals and loved watching them perform. There are very talented musicians throughout the band, and Eno is a massively charismatic, skilled singer. The sessions were hugely rewarding as Ibibio brought in friends and collaborators to add a wide array of different instruments — some of which were unfamiliar to us. The songs on this record are uniformly great, and we were really happy to be a part of making it."

The new single from the album is "All That You Want," that lays down a seriously funky electro groove for singer Eno Williams to belt it out overtop. You can listen below.

Ibibio Sound Machine also have UK dates this spring. Those are listed below.

Tracklist:

1 Protection From Evil (4:37)

2 Electricity (4:48)

3 Casio (Yak Nda Nda) (3:56)

4 Afo Ken Doko Mien (4:50)

5 All That You Want (4:37)

6 Wanna See Your Face Again (4:06)

7 17 18 19 (3:08)

8 Truth No Lie (3:51)

9 Oyoyo (3:02)

10 Something We'll Remember (4:09)

11 Almost Flying (4:07)

12 Freedom (2:55)

Ibibio Sound Machine on tour:

Mar 30 Bath, UK – Komedia

Mar 31 Worthing, UK – The Venue

Apr 01 Manchester, UK – Band on the Wall

Apr 03 Birmingham, UK – The Castle & Falcon

Apr 07 Newcastle, UK – Wylam Brewery

Apr 08 Glasgow, UK – St. Luke’s

Apr 09 Leeds, UK – Belgrave Music Hall

Apr 14 London, UK – Electric Ballroom