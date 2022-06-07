Ibibio Sound Machine share “All That You Want” (Joe Goddard remix), announce North American tour
UK afrofuturist electro-funk outfit Ibibio Sound Machine released Electricity earlier this year, which was produced by Hot Chip's Joe Goddard and Al Doyle, and is a terrific record. They've now shared a remix of "All That You Want" by Goddard, who takes the song in a slinkier direction, and says it was "designed to be a Shep Pettibone–style extended version which aims to showcase their great songwriting.” Listen to that and Electricity below.
You can catch Ibibio Sound Machine on tour this fall with support from American duo Terror Jr. There are two NYC-area shows: Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on October 21 and Brooklyn Bowl on October 22. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, June 10 at 10 AM.
All dates are listed below.
Ibibio Sound Machine - 2022 Tour Dates
Jul 8–10 Newport, UK – Rhythmtree Festival
Jul 14–17 Sawley, UK – Beat-Herder Festival
Jul 21–24 Bromyard, UK – Nozstock: The Hidden Valley
Jul 28–31 Penrith, UK – Kendal Calling
Jul 29–30 Inverness-shire, UK – Belladrum Tartan Heart
Aug 4–7 Charlbury, UK – Wilderness Festival
Aug 5–7 Fakenham, UK – Wide Skies & Butterflies
Aug 10–14 Winchester, UK – Boomtown Fair
Aug 16 London, UK – Wembley Stadium*
Aug 17 London, UK – Wembley Stadium*
Sep 16 Vancouver, BC – Fortune Sound Club
Sep 17 Victoria, BC – Rifflandia Festival
Sep 18 Fort Collins, CO – [venue tba]
Sep 19 Aspen, CO – Belly Up
Sep 22 Boulder, CO – Fox Theatre
Sep 23 Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre
Sep 25 Salt Lake City, UT – The State Room
Sep 28 Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge
Sep 29 Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
Oct 01 Crystal Bay, NV – Crystal Bay Casino (Crown Room)
Oct 04 Chico, CA – El Rey Theater
Oct 05 San Francisco, CA – The Independent
Oct 06 Santa Cruz, CA – The Atrium @ The Catalyst
Oct 09 San Diego, CA – Music Box
Oct 11 Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre
Oct 13 Chicago, IL – The Metro
Oct 14 Detroit, MI – Loving Touch
Oct 15 Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Iron Works
Oct 16 Hartford, CT – Infinity Hall Hartford
Oct 19 Fairfield, CT – The Warehouse
Oct 20 Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live
Oct 21 Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall
Oct 22 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Bowl
Oct 24 Washington, DC – Black Ca
Oct 26 Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall
Oct 27 Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle
Oct 28 Charleston, SC – Charleston Pour House
Oct 31 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
* w/ Coldplay