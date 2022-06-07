Ibibio Sound Machine share “All That You Want” (Joe Goddard remix), announce North American tour

UK afrofuturist electro-funk outfit Ibibio Sound Machine released Electricity earlier this year, which was produced by Hot Chip's Joe Goddard and Al Doyle, and is a terrific record. They've now shared a remix of "All That You Want" by Goddard, who takes the song in a slinkier direction, and says it was "designed to be a Shep Pettibone–style extended version which aims to showcase their great songwriting.” Listen to that and Electricity below.

You can catch Ibibio Sound Machine on tour this fall with support from American duo Terror Jr. There are two NYC-area shows: Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on October 21 and Brooklyn Bowl on October 22. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, June 10 at 10 AM.

All dates are listed below.

Ibibio Sound Machine - 2022 Tour Dates

Jul 8–10 Newport, UK – Rhythmtree Festival

Jul 14–17 Sawley, UK – Beat-Herder Festival

Jul 21–24 Bromyard, UK – Nozstock: The Hidden Valley

Jul 28–31 Penrith, UK – Kendal Calling

Jul 29–30 Inverness-shire, UK – Belladrum Tartan Heart

Aug 4–7 Charlbury, UK – Wilderness Festival

Aug 5–7 Fakenham, UK – Wide Skies & Butterflies

Aug 10–14 Winchester, UK – Boomtown Fair

Aug 16 London, UK – Wembley Stadium*

Aug 17 London, UK – Wembley Stadium*

Sep 16 Vancouver, BC – Fortune Sound Club

Sep 17 Victoria, BC – Rifflandia Festival

Sep 18 Fort Collins, CO – [venue tba]

Sep 19 Aspen, CO – Belly Up

Sep 22 Boulder, CO – Fox Theatre

Sep 23 Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre

Sep 25 Salt Lake City, UT – The State Room

Sep 28 Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge

Sep 29 Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

Oct 01 Crystal Bay, NV – Crystal Bay Casino (Crown Room)

Oct 04 Chico, CA – El Rey Theater

Oct 05 San Francisco, CA – The Independent

Oct 06 Santa Cruz, CA – The Atrium @ The Catalyst

Oct 09 San Diego, CA – Music Box

Oct 11 Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

Oct 13 Chicago, IL – The Metro

Oct 14 Detroit, MI – Loving Touch

Oct 15 Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Iron Works

Oct 16 Hartford, CT – Infinity Hall Hartford

Oct 19 Fairfield, CT – The Warehouse

Oct 20 Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live

Oct 21 Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall

Oct 22 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Bowl

Oct 24 Washington, DC – Black Ca

Oct 26 Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall

Oct 27 Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle

Oct 28 Charleston, SC – Charleston Pour House

Oct 31 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

* w/ Coldplay