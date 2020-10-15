Ice Cube: “I haven’t endorsed anybody”

Ice Cube came under fire on Wednesday (10/15) after Trump administration senior official Katrina Pierson thanked him for "for his willingness to step up and work with Donald Trump" on The Platinum Plan, a program that aims to create 3 million jobs for Black Americans, make Juneteenth a national holiday, and more. Ice Cube responded that he'd spoken to the Trump campaign about his Contract for Black America, which he said both parties had approached him about, and, when asked if he was "working with the Darkside," said, "Every side is the Darkside for us here in America. They’re all the same until something changes for us. They all lie and they all cheat but we can’t afford not to negotiate with whoever is in power or our condition in this country will never change. Our justice is bipartisan."

Now Ice Cube has responded further on Twitter. "Black progress is a bipartisan issue," he writes. "When we created the Contract With Black America we excepted to talk to both sides of the isle. Talking truth to power is part of the process."

In response to a tweet from The Washington Post, who wrote, "Ice Cube once rapped about arresting Trump. Now he’s advising the president on policy plans," he tweeted, "I will advise anybody on the planet who has the power to help Black Americans close the enormous wealth gap."

Ice Cube also responded to a resurfaced 2016 tweet that many people pointed out (us included), where he wrote, "I will never endorse a mothafucka like Donald Trump! EVER!!!" "I haven’t endorsed anybody," he replied.

Meanwhile, Ice Cube said he'd been asked to come on CNN's weeknight Cuomo Prime Time show today (10/15), "for those that need clarity...I accepted." He now says that his appearance has been cancelled, and that he was banned from CNN "for a few months." "It seems like they can’t handle the truth," he writes.

UPDATE: Ice Cube did, however, make an appearance on V-103’s The Morning Culture show with Big Tigger this morning. In it, he says that despite being a staunch Democrat his whole life, that Black Americans need to come together as an independent voting bloc, and "apply the pressure" no matter who's in the White House. He described Trump and Biden, as "white men from the '50s" and "two sides of the same coin," saying, "both of them have, in some ways, been evil to black people."

Stream the conversation in full below.