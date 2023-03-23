Ice Spice added to Governors Ball 2023 lineup

NYC festival Governors Ball has updated their 2023 lineup, adding Bronx rapper Ice Spice to Friday. She joins Lizzo, Lil Uzi Vert, HAIM, Metro Boomin (who replaced Davido) Diplo, Omar Apollo, Kim Petras, Joey Bada$$, 070 Shake, Tai Verdes, Saba, PJ Morton, MICHELLE, Maxo Kream, and others on Friday, June 9.

Governors Ball 2023 also features ODESZA, Lil Baby, Rina Sawayama, Finneas, Kenny Beats, Koffee, Snail Mail, Amber Mark, Syd, Suki Waterhouse, KennyHoopla, Sarah Kinsley, and more on Saturday, and Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, Sofi Tukker, Pusha T, Girl in Red, Central Cee, Tems, PinkPantheress, black midi, Sabrina Claudio, Phony Ppl, Haiku Hands, and more on Sunday. It move to Queens' Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 9-11, and tickets are on sale now. See the updated lineup below.

While Ice Spice and PinkPantheress are billed on different days, here's hoping they perform their collaboration "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2" during one of the sets!

Ice Spice had been listed on the Bamboozle lineup, but she no longer appears on the festival's site.

Governors Ball's co-founders recently discussed their favorite memories from every year of the festival with us.