Ice Spice follows “Munch” with another new NY drill anthem, “Bikini Bottom”

Ice Spice's "Munch (Feelin' U)" quickly became the New York drill anthem of the summer, and today she follows that song with another new single, "Bikini Bottom." Like "Munch," it was produced by RIOTUSA, and right now it looks like "Munch" was no fluke. This is yet another instantly-satisfying drill anthem and it's keeping us very excited to hear what Ice Spice does next. Check it out below.

Ice Spice plays Power 105.1's Powerhouse in Newark this Saturday (10/29) with Nicki Minaj, Kodak Back, Moneybagg Yo, TEMS, and Fivio Foreign. Ice Spice also joined Fivio on stage at the recent Rolling Loud NYC (where Fivio also joined Nicki during her set).