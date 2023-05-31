Ice T, Grand Puba, Black Sheep & more playing free Bushwick Collective parties this week

The Bushwick Collective are throwing two FREE parties this week, both featuring performances by a bunch of classic hip hop artists. Both are part of the year-long 50th anniversary of hip hop celebration.

The first is a Warehouse Party on Thursday, June 1 at 420 Troutman. That features sets from Grand Puba, Black Moon, Jay Royale, Wais P, Dame Grease, Cash Sinatra, DJ Eddie B Swift, Passport Rav, DJ IXL, Chadler, Lil Dee, Home & Abroad, and more. The party runs 7 PM - 2 AM and is 21+. While free to attend, there are VIP options too.

The second is the 12th annual Bushwick Collective Block Party, which happens Saturday, June 3 at 7 Scott Ave. Ice T headlines and the rest of the lineup includes Black Sheep, Tony Touch, Statik Selektah (ft Nems, Termanology & "Surprise Guests"), Tony Moxberg, Lil Dee, Home & Abroad, Xavr, and more. That one runs 11 AM - 6 PM. There are VIP options for this as well.

Check out posters for both parties below.

