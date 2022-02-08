Iceage announce May tour with Wiki around Wilco’s Solid Sound fest

Danish band Iceage will be on tour in March in support of 2021's Seek Shelter with a month's worth of dates, including two nights at NYC's Bowery Ballroom on March 9 & 10. The 3/10 Bowery show is with Sloppy Jane, who are on most of the March dates.

The band will be back in May for another North American tour, with Wiki. Those dates include Wilco's Solid Sound festival, and an Asbury Park show at House of Independents on 5/18. Tickets for all May dates go on sale Friday, February 11 at 10 AM local time. All tour dates are listed below.

Wiki's album Half God was one of our 2021 favorites, and he's got a show with Navy Blue at Bowery Ballroom on March 4.

iceage tour loading...

ICEAGE - 2022 TOUR DATES

03/01/2022 Atlanta, GA / The Earl w/ Sloppy Jane, CDSM

03/02/2022 Nashville, TN / The Basement East w/ Sloppy Jane

03/03/2022 Asheville, NC / The Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall w/ Sloppy Jane, Secret Shame

03/04/2022 Durham, NC / Motorco Music Hall w/ Sloppy Jane

03/05/2022 Baltimore, MD / Ottobar w/ Sloppy Jane

03/06/2022 Philadelphia, PA / PhilaMOCA w/ Sloppy Jane SOLD OUT 03/07/2022 Cambridge, MA / The Sinclair w/ Sloppy Jane

03/08/2022 Providence, RI / Columbus Theatre w/ Sloppy Jane

03/09/2022 New York, NY / Bowery Ballroom

03/10/2022 New York, NY / Bowery Ballroom w/ Sloppy Jane

03/11/2022 Holyoke, MA / Gateway City Arts w/ Sloppy Jane

03/12/2022 Kingston, NY / Tubby's w/ Sloppy Jane

05/18/2022 Asbury Park, NJ / House of Independents w/ Wiki

05/19/2022 Buffalo, NY / Rec Room w/ Wiki

05/20/2022 Toronto, ON / Lee's Palace w/ Wiki

05/21/2022 Ottawa, ON / Club SAW w/ Slow Crush, Wiki, SOM

05/22/2022 Montreal, QC / Ausgang w/ Wiki

05/24/2022 Burlington, VT / Higher Ground - Showcase Lounge w/ Wiki

05/25/2022 Portland, ME / Space w/ Wiki

05/26/2022 Portsmouth, NH / The Press Room w/ Wiki

05/27/2022 North Adams, MA / Solid Sound Festival

05/28/2022 North Adams, MA / Solid Sound Festival

05/28/2022 Cleveland Heights, OH / Grog Shop

05/29/2022 North Adams, MA / Solid Sound Festival

05/30/2022 Milwaukee, WI / Cactus Club