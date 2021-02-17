Iceage announce new album ‘Seek Shelter,’ share “Vendetta” video

Iceage recently shared new single "The Holding Hand," which was their first release for new label Mexican Summer. They've now announced new album, Seek Shelter, which will be out May 7.

For this album, Iceage worked with Spacemen 3's Sonic Boom, which marks the first time the Danish band have used an outside producer, and they also added an additional guitarist to the group, Casper Morilla Fernandez​. The record was made in Sonic Boom's current home of Lisbon, at a vintage studio where the roof leaked and buckets to catch runoff were nuzzled next to instruments and recording equipment. The album took 12 days, which would be pretty quick for most artists, but was the longest the band had spent making a record. “When we started, I think we were just lashing out, completely blindfolded with no idea as to why and how we were doing anything," frontman Elias Bender Rønnenfelt said. "For Seek Shelter, we had a definite vision of how we wanted the album to be carved out, yet still the end result came as a surprise in terms of where we sonically were able to push our boundaries." ​

With the announcement comes a new single. "Vendetta" hits with pulsing drums, a groovy melody, and Elias​' signature drawl, setting the stage for a cutting discussion. "Did you want to belong here / This ain't no place for a sight-seer," Elias snarls. "Crime is the undercurrent that runs through everything," Elias says. "If you don’t see it, you’re not looking. In its invincible politics, it is the glue that binds it all together. 'Vendetta is an impartial dance along the illicit lines of infraction."

The track's accompanying music video, directed by Jonas Bang, transitions between shots of tried and true gluttony and greed, finding devilish 'suits' decked out in jewels, smoking cigarettes, shouting over the phone to their clientele, and even battling with the devil himself. The entire video is drenched in warm shades of red and orange, giving each scene a hellish glow.

Watch the Vendetta video, and check out the album's tracklist and artwork, below.

ICEAGE - SEEK SHELTER TRACKLISTING

1. Shelter Song

2. High & Hurt

3. Love Kills Slowly

4. Vendetta

5. Drink Rain

6. Gold City

7. Dear Saint Cecilia

8. The Wider Powder Blue

9. The Holding Hand