Iceage announce outtakes and rarities comp, ‘Shake The Feeling,’ share title track

Danish rockers Iceage have announced a compilation titled Shake The Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015-2021, due September 23 via Mexican Summer (pre-order). Singer Elias Bender Rønnenfelt describes the comp's songs as "misfit children," tracks that never landed on one of their last three LPs, 2014's Plowing Into the Field of Love, 2018's Beyondless, and 2021's Seek Shelter.

Today the band released "Shake The Feeling," the compilation's namesake, which was written and recorded during the Beyondless sessions. Elias explains:

We thought this one to be a little too "nice" and well behaved at the time. I didn’t want to learn the song, so I ended up improvising on the final take we did before abandoning it. In hindsight, I find the song to be completely sprawling with an impulsiveness difficult to capture on purpose. It has some of the guitar work I’m personally most proud of.

The track comes with a music video directed by Alex Cantouris, featuring performance footage from their set at Pitchfork London last year and intimate behind-the-scenes clips of the band. Iceage already released the compilation opener, "All The Junk On The Outskirts," back in April, which was also part of the Beyondless sessions. Listen to both tracks, and check out the full track list and artwork for Shake The Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015-2021, below.

Iceage will head out on a co-headlining tour with Earth starting next month, kicking off with an NYC show on September 21 at The Brooklyn Monarch. Prior to tour, they'll play a set at Live Rock Festival in Italy. All dates below.

Shake The Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015-2021 Tracklist

1. All The Junk On The Outskirts

2. Shake The Feeling

3. Sociopath Boogie

4. My Mule

5. I’ll Keep It With Mine

6. Balm of Gilead

7. Broken Hours

8. I’m Ready To Make A Baby

9. Namouche

10. Order Meets Demand

11. Lockdown Blues

12. Shelter Song (Acoustic)

Iceage Tour Dates

Fri. Sep. 9 - Siena, IT @ Live Rock Festival

Wed. Sep. 21 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Monarch *

Thu. Sep. 22 - Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall *

Fri. Sep. 23 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat *

Sat. Sep. 24 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall *

Sun. Sep. 25 - Columbus, OH @ Skully's Music Diner *

Mon. Sep. 26 - Detroit, MI @ El Club *

Wed. Sep. 28 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle *

Thu. Sep. 29 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

Fri. Sep. 30 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown *

Sat. Oct. 1 - Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar *

Mon. Oct. 3 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre *

Tue. Oct. 4 - Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre *

Wed. Oct. 5 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad *

Thu. Oct. 6 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress *

Fri. Oct. 7 - Mesa, AZ @ The Underground *

Sat. Oct. 8 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room ^

Sun. Oct. 9 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater *

Mon. Oct. 10 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium *

Tue. Oct. 11 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *

Thu. Oct. 13 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater *

Fri. Oct. 14 - Tacoma, WA @ Alma Mater *

Sat. Oct. 15 - Seattle, WA @ Substation *

* = co-headline dates with Earth

^ = with Object of Affection & Smirk