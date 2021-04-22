Iceage share “Gold City,” announce 2022 North American tour & livestream show
Iceage have shared another track from their upcoming Mexican Summer debut, Seek Shelter. "Gold City" has an almost heartland rock vibe, with big guitars, piano and an anthemic chorus. “At home and enraptured in the fleeting moment, the sky becomes technicolor in its makeshift lucidity," says singer Elias Bender Rønnenfelt about the song. "A culmination made so that everything felt briefly complete. Traffic lights and the setting sun through a polluted filter, shimmering and golden.” You can listen below.
The band have also announced a 2022 tour that starts February 12 in San Francisco and wraps up in Kingston, NY on March 12, with stops in LA, San Diego, Houston, New Orleans, Baltimore, NYC, Providence and more. The NYC shows happen at Bowery Ballroom on March 9 & March 10. Tickets for 3/9 and 3/10 are on artist presale now and go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 23 at 10 AM.
Seek Shelter, produced by Sonic Boom, is out May 7 via Mexican Summer, and Iceage have also just announced a release show livestream on May 22, with global streaming times for 8 PM BST / EST / PDT / JDT. Tickets are on sale and there's a 48 viewing window to watch.
All tour dates are listed below.
Iceage - 2022 Tour Dates
Sat. Feb. 12 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Sun. Feb. 13 - Felton,CA @ Felton Music Hall
Wed. Feb. 16 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
Thu. Feb. 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
Sat. Feb. 19 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriets
Sun. Feb. 20 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah
Mon. Feb. 21 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
Thu. Feb. 24 - Houston, TX @ Secret Group
Fri. Feb. 25 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
Sat. Feb. 26 - Jacksonville, FL @ Intuition Ale Works
Mon. Feb. 28 - Orlando, FL @ The Social
Tue. March 1 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
Wed. March 2 - Nashvillle, TN @ Basement East
Thu. March 3 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
Fri. March 4 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
Sat. March 5 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
Mon. March 7 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
Tue. March 8 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
Wed. March 9 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
Thu. March 10 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
Fri. March 11 - Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts
Sat. March 12 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby's
Wed. March 23 - Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall
Thu. March 24 - Newcastle, UK @ Cluny
Fri. March 25 - Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
Sat. March 26 - Nottingham, UK @ The Bodega
Sun. March 27 - Birmingham, UK @ The Hare and Hounds
Tue. March 29 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla
Wed. March 30 - Brighton, UK @ Patterns
Thu. March 31 - London, UK @ Electric Ballroom