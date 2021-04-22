Iceage share “Gold City,” announce 2022 North American tour & livestream show

Iceage have shared another track from their upcoming Mexican Summer debut, Seek Shelter. "Gold City" has an almost heartland rock vibe, with big guitars, piano and an anthemic chorus. “At home and enraptured in the fleeting moment, the sky becomes technicolor in its makeshift lucidity," says singer Elias Bender Rønnenfelt about the song. "A culmination made so that everything felt briefly complete. Traffic lights and the setting sun through a polluted filter, shimmering and golden.” You can listen below.

The band have also announced a 2022 tour that starts February 12 in San Francisco and wraps up in Kingston, NY on March 12, with stops in LA, San Diego, Houston, New Orleans, Baltimore, NYC, Providence and more. The NYC shows happen at Bowery Ballroom on March 9 & March 10. Tickets for 3/9 and 3/10 are on artist presale now and go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 23 at 10 AM.

Seek Shelter, produced by Sonic Boom, is out May 7 via Mexican Summer, and Iceage have also just announced a release show livestream on May 22, with global streaming times for 8 PM BST / EST / PDT / JDT. Tickets are on sale and there's a 48 viewing window to watch.

All tour dates are listed below.

Iceage - 2022 Tour Dates

Sat. Feb. 12 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Sun. Feb. 13 - Felton,CA @ Felton Music Hall

Wed. Feb. 16 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

Thu. Feb. 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

Sat. Feb. 19 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriets

Sun. Feb. 20 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

Mon. Feb. 21 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

Thu. Feb. 24 - Houston, TX @ Secret Group

Fri. Feb. 25 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

Sat. Feb. 26 - Jacksonville, FL @ Intuition Ale Works

Mon. Feb. 28 - Orlando, FL @ The Social

Tue. March 1 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Wed. March 2 - Nashvillle, TN @ Basement East

Thu. March 3 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

Fri. March 4 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

Sat. March 5 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

Mon. March 7 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

Tue. March 8 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

Wed. March 9 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Thu. March 10 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Fri. March 11 - Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

Sat. March 12 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby's

Wed. March 23 - Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

Thu. March 24 - Newcastle, UK @ Cluny

Fri. March 25 - Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

Sat. March 26 - Nottingham, UK @ The Bodega

Sun. March 27 - Birmingham, UK @ The Hare and Hounds

Tue. March 29 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla

Wed. March 30 - Brighton, UK @ Patterns

Thu. March 31 - London, UK @ Electric Ballroom