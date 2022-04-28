Iceage share new single, announce fall co-headline tour with Earth

Iceage are back with a new single, “All The Junk On The Outskirts,” which was recorded during the same sessions as their 2018 album Beyondless. "I consider this one of the better cuts off the Beyondless sessions, but it ended up being a misfit that wouldn't quite fit in with the other songs as we put together the tracklisting. Like a piece belonging to a different puzzle,” says frontman Elias Bender Rønnenfelt. “Much like it wasn’t welcome with the others on Beyondless, it's an anthem for those on the outside looking in." Listen below.

The band have also announced a fall co-headline tour with drone metal greats Earth. Dates kick off in NYC on September 21 at Brooklyn Monarch, and wrap up in Seattle on October 15. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, April 29 at 10 AM local time.

Before that, Iceage will be in North America with Wiki starting in May, including an Asbury Park show at House of Independents on 5/18 and a stop at Wilco's Solid Sound Festival. They'll also play Pitchfork Fest in Chicago in July. All dates are listed below.

Iceage - 2022 Tour Dates

Thu. May 5 - Bordeaux, FR @ Sideral Psych Fest

Wed. May 18 - Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents ^

Thu. May 19 - Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room ^

Fri. May 20 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace ^

Sat. May 21 - Ottawa, ON @ Club SAW ^

Sun. May 22 - Montreal, QC @ Ausgang ^

Tue. May 24 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground - Showcase Lounge ^

Wed. May 25 - Portland, ME @ Space ^

Thu. May 26 - Portsmouth, NH @ The Press Room ^

Fri. May 27 - North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival

Sat. May 28 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

Sun. May 29 - Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

Mon. May 30 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

Fri. Jun. 3 - Saint-Brieuc, FR @ Art’Rock Festival

Sun. Jun. 5 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo Primavera Festival

Fri. Jun. 10 - Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

Sat. Jun. 11 - Napoli, IT @ Festina Iente

Thu. Jun. 16 - Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival

Fri. July 1 - Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

Sat. July 2 - Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

Sat. July 16 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

Fri. July 29 - Prague, CR @ Fluff Festival

Fri. Aug. 5 - Svindinge, DK @ To Øl Festival

Mon. Aug. 15 - Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

Fri. Sep. 9 - Siena, IT @ Live Rock Festival

Wed. Sep. 21 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Monarch *

Thu. Sep. 22 - Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall *

Fri. Sep. 23 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat *

Sat. Sep. 24 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall *

Sun. Sep. 25 - Columbus, OH @ Skully's Music Diner *

Mon. Sep. 26 - Detroit, MI @ El Club *

Thu. Sep. 29 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

Fri. Sep. 30 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown *

Sat. Oct. 1 - Lawrence, KS @ Record Bar *

Mon. Oct. 3 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre *

Tue. Oct. 4 - Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre *

Wed. Oct. 5 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad *

Thu. Oct. 6 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress *

Sun. Oct. 9 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater *

Mon. Oct. 10 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium *

Tue. Oct. 11 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *

Thu. Oct. 13 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater *

Fri. Oct. 14 - Tacoma, WA @ Alma Mater *

Sat. Oct. 15 - Seattle, WA @ Substation *

^ = with Wiki

* = co-headline dates with Earth