Iceage share new single “Shelter Song” (watch the video)

Following previous singles "Vendetta" and "The Holding Hand," Iceage have just unveiled yet another new track off their forthcoming record Seek Shelter (due May 7 via Mexican Summer), a slow-burning anthem entitled "Shelter Song."

The single from which the album earns its namesake is heavy with reverb, chiming in with droning chords and a melancholic, sluggish feel. As it ascends toward the chorus, however, that feeling is replaced with something that's much more lush and bright than anything else the group have released in their history. It has a feel-good energy to it in its lyricism that details a looming sense of struggle ("They kick you when you're up, they knock you when you're down"), relieved by the presence of those who are there for you and understand your pain ("Come lay here right beside me"). Ultimately, the track is drenched in an emotional release, elevated when vocalist Elias Bender Rønnenfelt's signature drone is accompanied by angelic choir the Lisboa Gospel Collective.

The "Shelter Song" music video — directed by the group's longtime friend and collaborator, Catherine Pattinama Coleman — is a continuation of the single's sense of togetherness, as it offers an intimate look at the group's everyday life in Copenhagen. Says Coleman, "As a childhood friend of theirs, it was important for me to showcase our friendship and the people we share everyday life with. So, instead of making a video full of symbolism or a staged performance, I wanted to make a private and personal video, close to our hearts."

She continued, "After a crazy year of COVID_19, the world in flames and structural racism peaking at such an extent, I wanted to create a meaningful piece, especially being a woman of color and fully in my third trimester. In the midst of a pandemic, it's important to remember that those of us who are privileged enough to have a roof over our heads, food, security, love and care, is something of great value. Love is not something one should take for granted."

You can watch the music video below.