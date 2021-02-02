Iceage sign to Mexican summer, share new single “The Holding Hand”

After three albums on Matador (including 2018's Beyondless), Danish band Iceage have signed with Mexican Summer. With the announcement comes their first single for the label, the smoldering "The Holding Hand." It's an intense, methodically paced track punctuated by Nils Gröndahl’s striking violin work.

“The song lives in a slurred world, movements are elastically stretched out and strength is found in weakness while you find it hard to tell the difference between fume and matter," says frontman Elias Bender Rønnenfelt. "Gently the swaying intensifies, feel it escalate. Reach out for the holding hand, it seems almost within scope now." You can watch the video, directed by Anders Malmberg, below.

No word on whether this is the first taste of a forthcoming album or just a standalone single. Stay tuned.