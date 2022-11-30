Iceage’s Dan Kjær Nielsen tells us about his favorite sounds of 2022

Danish band Iceage had a busy 2022, releasing new single "All the Junk on the Outskirts," touring with Wiki this spring, visits to Wilco's Solid Sound and Pitchfork Fest, releasing rarities comp Shake the Feeling. and they just wrapped up a second North American tour which was with Earth. All this while still promoting last year's Seek Shelter. They'll close out 2022 with a hometown show in Copenhagen this week, and have a few UK dates lined up for 2023. All dates are listed below.

We've been asking artists to tell us about their favorite stuff of the year, and here's Iceage drummer Dan Kjær Nielsen's "favorite sounds of 2022." Most of his list is albums, but there's a wildcard in there too. Check out that out, complete with Dan's commentary, below.

ICEAGE'S DAN KJÆR NIELSEN - FAVORITE SOUNDS OF 2022

Alhaji Waziri Oshomah - World Spirituality Classics 3: The Muslim Highlife of Alhaji Waziri Oshomah

Wonderful record with a driving pulse - sounds like equal parts praise and party, guitars picking, frog like synths and intertwining beats, everything extremely pleasing to me.

Chubby and The Gang - Labour of Love

Rough and romantic, every line begging to be shouted along to - highest quality rock n roll.

Linda Ayupuka - God Created Everything

From Ghana, this is pure energy and faith, fantastic vocals and rhythms - this gets my blood flowing fast and free.

Various Artists - Life Between Islands: Soundsystem Culture: Black Musical Expression in the UK 1973-2006

Soul Jazz Records compilations have been a source of so many hits for so many years and this is no exception. Presenting all different flavours of reggae, lovers rock, funk, and ragga, this makes a lot of sense listening through and sounds like a real celebration.

The sound of the Antarctic Weddell seal

Absolutely amazing

ICEAGE - 2022/2023 TOUR DATES

THU 1 DECEMBER - Amager Bio Copenhagen, Denmark

FRI 24 MARCH - Thekla Bristol, UK

SAT 25 MARCH - Patterns Brighton, UK

SUN 26 MARCH - The Bodega Nottingham, UK

MON 27 MARCH - The Cluny Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK

WED 29 MARCH - YES (The Pink Room) Manchester, UK

THU 30 MARCH - Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen Leeds, UK

FRI 31 MARCH - The Hare & Hounds Birmingham Birmingham, UK

SAT 1 APRIL - Islington Assembly Hall London, UK