Iceburn releasing first album in 20+ years; Engine Kid box set on the way

Heavy music collective Iceburn will release their first album in over 20 years, Asclepius, on June 25 via Southern Lord (pre-order). The album features two long tracks, “Healing The Ouroboros” and "Dahlia Rides the Firebird" (the latter based on a traditional Greek song), and they've shared an excerpt of the former. It's a very promising two-minute clip of avant-sludge and you can hear it below. The album was recorded and engineered by SubRosa's Andy Patterson, who also collaborates with Iceburn guitarist/vocalist Gentry Densley's other bands Eagle Twin and Ascend.

"Iceburn had always been about progressing and pushing the boundaries, pushing the music ahead of ourselves so we had to work to catch up," Gentry said. "This new record comes from a place of rediscovery of who we are deep down, a place that with all it's challenges and comforts, ultimately feels like home. In recent years Iceburn basically became four friends hanging out and working on music. After all going in different directions for so many years we found ways to embrace our earliest influences and the foundations of our musical selves. We basically cycled back to the way we made music in our heyday, our salad days, and it felt right once again."

In related news, Greg Anderson's (Goatsnake, Sunn O))), Southern Lord Records) '90s band Engine Kid are releasing a box set called Everything Left Inside on Record Store Day's June 12 drop featuring their 1994 split with Iceburn, as well as the “Novocaine/Astronaut” 12”, Bear Catching Fish on 2xLP, and Angel Wings on 2xLP. Check out the artwork and trailer for that box set below.

Iceburn Current Lineup

Joseph 'Chubba' Smith - drums, founding member of Iceburn from 1990-'93 then 2007-present

James Holder - guitar, was also a founding member from '90-'95 and '07 to present

Cache Tolman - bass, '91-97 off and on, and '07 to present

Gentry Densley - guitar and vocals, 1990 to present

