Iced Earth’s Jon Schaffer arrested over Capitol riot, faces 6 charges

Iced Earth founder/songwriter/guitarist Jon Schaffer had been sought by police after a photo emerged of him attending the pro-Trump riot at the Capitol, and Schaffer has now reportedly turned himself in and faces six charges relating to the events at the Capitol on January 6, according to a statement from FBI Indianpolis.

A document on the Department of Justice's website lists the following charges that Schaffer is facing:

* Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority * Disrupting the Orderly Conduct of Government Business * Knowingly Engages in an Act of Physical Violence Against Any Person or Property in any Restricted Building or Grounds * Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building * Engage in an Act of Physical Violence in a Capitol Building * Parade, Demonstrate, or Picket in a Capitol Building

The other members of Iced Earth recently issued a statement saying "we absolutely DO NOT condone nor do we support riots or the acts of violence that the rioters were involved in on January 6th at the US Capitol building."