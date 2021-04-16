Iced Earth’s Jon Schaffer pleaded guilty to 2 US Capitol riot charges

Iced Earth founder/guitarist/songwriter Jon Schaffer was arrested in connection with the January 6 pro-Trump riot at the White House earlier this year. CNN now reports that he will be the first to plead guilty for his role in the riots. From CNN:

A heavy metal guitarist with ties to the Oath Keepers pleaded guilty Friday to two crimes related to the US Capitol insurrection, making him the first rioter to do so. Jon Ryan Schaffer pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding and entering a building with a dangerous weapon. He admitted to carrying bear spray into the Capitol complex during the formal certification of the Electoral College votes. One hundred days after the January 6 attack, Schaffer is now the first pro-Trump rioter to plead guilty and admit his crimes. His plea was in the works for at least a few weeks, and recent court filings revealed that he met with federal investigators for several "debrief interviews" last month.

According to CNN, prosecutors and Scaffer's lawyers have agreed to recommend he be sentenced to between 3.5 to 4.5 years in prison, a decision that will ultimately be made by federal Judge Amit Mehta.

Schaffer was originally charged with six crimes:

* Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority * Disrupting the Orderly Conduct of Government Business * Knowingly Engages in an Act of Physical Violence Against Any Person or Property in any Restricted Building or Grounds * Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building * Engage in an Act of Physical Violence in a Capitol Building * Parade, Demonstrate, or Picket in a Capitol Building

Meanwhile, Iced Earth singer Stu Block and bassist Luke Appleton both quit the band following Scahffer's arrest.