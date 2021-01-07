Iced Earth’s Jon Schaffer sought by police after pro-Trump riot at the Capitol

Jamiroquai frontman Jay Kay confirmed that he was definitely not among the terrorists who stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday (1/6), but the same can't be said for Jon Schaffer, leader of Tampa metal band Iced Earth. Blabbermouth identified him in a Getty photo from Roberto Schmidt/AFP taken inside the Capitol, which has now been listed on a document from the DC Metropolitan Police Department, along with other "persons of interest" being sought.

Under the heading of "persons of interest in unrest-related offenses," the photo is captioned, "unlawful entry, January 6, 20201, approximately 1:30 PM, U.S Capitol Grounds, 100 block of First Street, NW."

"Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202)727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411," the document continues. "The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia."

As Blabbermouth points out, Schaffer previously spoke to German newspaper Die Welt while in attendance at another pro-Trump event in DC, back in November. "They're messing with the wrong people, believe me," he told them, continuing, "if someone uses violence against us, we will react accordingly. We don't want that, but we are ready."

UPDATE: Iced Earth vocalist Stu Block, who has been with the band since 2011, shared what appears to be a message of support for his bandmate on his personal Instagram, a heart with the caption "Nuff said #love."

In response to a commenter, who wrote, "I unfortunately can no longer support the band you are in. Much love and respect for you as a person and a great singer but Jon no longer gets a dime from me. I will follow and support you in all future endeavors. I hope Jon realizes that being self centered and ideological does not just affect him but his extended family. God Bless you and your family," Stu replied, "tbis [sic] is your decision and how you feel and I must absolutely respect that."

Ariel Pink and John Maus were also in DC on Wednesday. "i was in dc to peacefully show my support for the president," Ariel said.