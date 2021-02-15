Iced Earth’s singer & bassist quit band following Jon Schaffer’s arrest over Capitol Hill riots

Iced Earth singer Stu Block and bassist Luke Appleton have quit the band following founding member Jon Schaffer's arrest for his involvement in January's Capitol Building riot on January 6.

"There are times and events when you have to take stock and re evaluate your life, work, and trajectory for the future," wrote Block, who had been with the band since 2011. "Before I made any personal decision I needed the last few weeks to process the situation as well as respect others in our camp processing the situation. I thank you all very much for respecting this. It’s the best decision in many ways for my personal/ professional growth going forward. Time to move on, heal and prosper."

Luke Appleton, meanwhile, wrote, "In response to recent events & circumstances, I have notified Iced Earth’s management and Jon that I will be resigning as the Iced Earth bassist with immediate effect," adding, "I would like to thank everyone who has sent me their support and love during this difficult time."

Schaffer has been in federal custody since mid-January, facing six counts related to the January 6 incident, including "engaging in an act of physical violence in a Capitol building," as Schaffer was allegedly among rioters who sprayed Capitol police with "bear spray."

You can read Block and Appleton's full statements, via their individual Facebook pages, below.