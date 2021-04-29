Iceland Airwaves: 2021 lineup
Iceland Airwaves will happen in 2021, taking place November 3-6 at venues all over Reykjavík. Holdovers from 2020 include Metronomy, Daði Freyr, Black Pumas, Crack Cloud, Dry Cleaning, Mugison, Porridge Radio, Sin Fang, and Squid, while new additions include Arlo Parks, Bartees Strange, Sad Night Dynamite, KeiyaA and more. More artists are still to be added but you can see the current lineup below.
As always, it's a great way to see lots of Icelandic and international acts, and to see lots of Iceland, as Reykjavík is close to many of the country's geysers, geothermal hot springs, waterfalls and other natural wonders. It's a unique, fun festival.
Festival passes and travel packages are on sale now. Check out the lineup below.
ICELAND AIRWAVES - 2021 LINEUP
ADHD
Andavald
Andy Svarthol
Any Other (IT)
Aragrúi
Arlo Parks (UK)
Aron Can
Ásta
Axel Flóvent
Balming Tiger (KR)
Bartees Strange (US)
Benni Hemm Hemm
Black Pumas (US)
BSÍ
Bríet
Cell7
CHLOBOCOP (UK)
Countess Malaise
Crack Cloud (CA)
Daði Freyr
Daughters of Reykjavík
Denise Chaila (IE)
dj. flugvél og geimskip
Dry Cleaning (UK)
Eydís Evensen
Faux Real (FR)
Francis of Delirium (LU)
GDRN
GRÓA
gugusar
Halldór Eldjárn
Hipsumhaps
Holdgervlar
Inspector Spacetime
ISÁK (NO)
Júníus Meyvant
Kælan Mikla
KAMARA (NO)
Karina (FI)
kef LAVÍK
KeiyaA (US)
Kiriyama Family
KLEIN (LU)
K.óla
Kristin Sesselja
Krummi
Laufey
Logi Pedro
Lynks (UK)
MAMMÚT
Magnús Jóhann
Máni Orrason
Marie Davidson & L’Œil Nu (CA)
Metronomy (UK)
MSEA
Mugison
Myrkvi
Omotrack
Ouse
Oyama
Pale Moon
Porridge Radio (UK)
Power Paladin
Sad Night Dynamite (UK)
Salóme Katrín
Sara Parkman (SE)
S.hel
sideproject
Sigrún Stella
Sin Fang
Sinmara
Skoffín
Smoothboi Ezra (IE)
snny
Squid (UK)
superserious
supersport!
Svala
Tami T (SE)
THUMPER (IE)
TootArd (Golan Heights) Tuys (LU)
Tyson (UK)
Ultraflex
The Vintage Caravan
Vök
Wu-Lu (UK)