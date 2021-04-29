Iceland Airwaves will happen in 2021, taking place November 3-6 at venues all over Reykjavík. Holdovers from 2020 include Metronomy, Daði Freyr, Black Pumas, Crack Cloud, Dry Cleaning, Mugison, Porridge Radio, Sin Fang, and Squid, while new additions include Arlo Parks, Bartees Strange, Sad Night Dynamite, KeiyaA and more. More artists are still to be added but you can see the current lineup below.

As always, it's a great way to see lots of Icelandic and international acts, and to see lots of Iceland, as Reykjavík is close to many of the country's geysers, geothermal hot springs, waterfalls and other natural wonders. It's a unique, fun festival.

Festival passes and travel packages are on sale now. Check out the lineup below.

ICELAND AIRWAVES - 2021 LINEUP

ADHD

Andavald

Andy Svarthol

Any Other (IT)

Aragrúi

Arlo Parks (UK)

Aron Can

Ásta

Axel Flóvent

Balming Tiger (KR)

Bartees Strange (US)

Benni Hemm Hemm

Black Pumas (US)

BSÍ

Bríet

Cell7

CHLOBOCOP (UK)

Countess Malaise

Crack Cloud (CA)

Daði Freyr

Daughters of Reykjavík

Denise Chaila (IE)

dj. flugvél og geimskip

Dry Cleaning (UK)

Eydís Evensen

Faux Real (FR)

Francis of Delirium (LU)

GDRN

GRÓA

gugusar

Halldór Eldjárn

Hipsumhaps

Holdgervlar

Inspector Spacetime

ISÁK (NO)

Júníus Meyvant

Kælan Mikla

KAMARA (NO)

Karina (FI)

kef LAVÍK

KeiyaA (US)

Kiriyama Family

KLEIN (LU)

K.óla

Kristin Sesselja

Krummi

Laufey

Logi Pedro

Lynks (UK)

MAMMÚT

Magnús Jóhann

Máni Orrason

Marie Davidson & L’Œil Nu (CA)

Metronomy (UK)

MSEA

Mugison

Myrkvi

Omotrack

Ouse

Oyama

Pale Moon

Porridge Radio (UK)

Power Paladin

Sad Night Dynamite (UK)

Salóme Katrín

Sara Parkman (SE)

S.hel

sideproject

Sigrún Stella

Sin Fang

Sinmara

Skoffín

Smoothboi Ezra (IE)

snny

Squid (UK)

superserious

supersport!

Svala

Tami T (SE)

THUMPER (IE)

TootArd (Golan Heights) Tuys (LU)

Tyson (UK)

Ultraflex

The Vintage Caravan

Vök

Wu-Lu (UK)