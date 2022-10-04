Iceland Airwaves 2022 full lineup (Amyl & The Sniffers, Arlo Parks, Metronomy, more)
After two years off due to the Covid pandemic, the Iceland Airwaves festival is back, happening November 3-5, 2022 at venues all over Reykjavík. This year's lineup, which features a few artists who were supposed to play in 2020, includes Amyl & The Sniffers, Arlo Parks, Metronomy, Arooj Aftab, Porridge Radio, Crack Cloud, Nation of Language, Röyksopp, Altin Gün, and more. As usual, more than half the lineup is Icelandic, including Daughters of Reykjavik, sóley, JóiPé, Vök, Snny, MÚR, Eydís Evensen, FLOTT, gugusar, HAM, LÓN, Inspector Spacetime and more.
With the festival showcases mainly happening in the evening, Iceland Airwaves is also a good opportunity to see the country's natural beauty, including alien landscapes, spectacular waterfalls, and the many geothermal heated pools that you can take a dip in -- all of which are not that far outside the city. (Reykjavík has many, many public pools as well.) It's a fun festival.
There are also panel discussions, Q&As and more. Festival passes and travel packages are on sale now. Check out the full Iceland Airwaves lineup below.
Read our recaps from Iceland Airwaves 2019.
ICELAND AIRWAVES 2022 LINEUP:
ALINA AMURI
ALTIN GÜN
ALTRE DI B
ALYSHA BRILLA
AMYL & THE SNIFFERS
ANTI PAALANEN
ARLO PARKS
ARNY MARGRET
AROOJ AFTAB
ÁRSTÍÐIR
ATLI ÖRVARSSON
AXEL FLÓVENT
BRÍET
BRIMHEIM
BSÍ
CEASETONE
CHIIILD
COMBOS
COSBY
COUNTESS MALAISE
CRACK CLOUD
DAUGHTERS OF REYKJAVÍK
DR. GUNNI
ELIZA SHADDAD
EMMSJÉ GAUTI
EMOTIONAL ORANGES
ENSÍMI
EYDÍS EVENSEN
FLOTT
FRANCIS OF DELIRIUM
GO_A
GREYSKIES
GRÓA
GUÐRIÐ HANSDÓTTIR
GUGUSAR
HAM
INSPECTOR SPACETIME
JANUS RASMUSSEN
JFDR
JÓIPÉ
JÚNÍUS MEYVANT
KAKTUS EINARSSON
KAMARA
KLEIN
KÓBOYKEX
KRUMMI
KUSK
LAUFEY
LÓN
LUCA FOGALE
LÙISA
MAGNÚS JÓHANN
MARIUS DC
METRONOMY
METTESON
MÚR
NATION OF LANGUAGE
ÓLAFUR KRAM
PALE MOON
PORRIDGE RADIO
POSSIMISTE
RAKEL
RÖYKSOPP (DJ)
RUSSIAN.GIRLS
SAMEHEADS
SKOFFÍN
SKRATTAR
SNNY
SÓLEY
SUCKS TO BE YOU, NIGEL
SUPERSERIOUS
SUPERSPORT!
SVALA
SYCAMORE TREE
SYSTUR
THE VINTAGE CARAVAN
THUMPER
TUYS
ULTRAFLEX
UNA TORFA
UNNSTEINN
UNUSUAL DEMONT
VÖK
YOT CLUB
ZÖE