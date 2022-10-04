Iceland Airwaves 2022 full lineup (Amyl & The Sniffers, Arlo Parks, Metronomy, more)

After two years off due to the Covid pandemic, the Iceland Airwaves festival is back, happening November 3-5, 2022 at venues all over Reykjavík. This year's lineup, which features a few artists who were supposed to play in 2020, includes Amyl & The Sniffers, Arlo Parks, Metronomy, Arooj Aftab, Porridge Radio, Crack Cloud, Nation of Language, Röyksopp, Altin Gün, and more. As usual, more than half the lineup is Icelandic, including Daughters of Reykjavik, sóley, JóiPé, Vök, Snny, MÚR, Eydís Evensen, FLOTT, gugusar, HAM, LÓN, Inspector Spacetime and more.

With the festival showcases mainly happening in the evening, Iceland Airwaves is also a good opportunity to see the country's natural beauty, including alien landscapes, spectacular waterfalls, and the many geothermal heated pools that you can take a dip in -- all of which are not that far outside the city. (Reykjavík has many, many public pools as well.) It's a fun festival.

There are also panel discussions, Q&As and more. Festival passes and travel packages are on sale now. Check out the full Iceland Airwaves lineup below.

Read our recaps from Iceland Airwaves 2019.

