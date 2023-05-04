Iceland Airwaves adds Bombay Bicycle Club, Andy Shauf, Markéta Irglová & lots more to 2023 lineup
Iceland Airwaves has announced the second wave of artists for the festival's 2023 lineup. Those include Bombay Bicycle Club, Andy Shauf, DOMi and JD Beck, and The Swell Season's Markéta Irglová, along with Árný Margrét and GRÓA who both played the 2022 edition.
Other phase two artists: Mugison, Anna Gréta, Ásdís, Ash Olsen, Celebs, Cyber, Donkey Kid, Eydís Evensen, Faux Real, Ghostly Kisses, Greyskies, Jelena Ciric, JJ Paulo, Jonathan Hultén, Kári Egilsson, Kónguló, Kusk & Óviti, Kvikindi, Madmadmad, Monikaze, Sandrayati, Sigrún Stella, SKAAR, Soffía, Sprints, Superjava, Superserious, and Tilbury.
They join previously announced 2023 performers Yard Act, Blondshell, Squid, Trentemøller, and more.
The festival, billed as "the world's most northerly new music showcase," happens November 2-4 at venues all over downtown Reyjavík, including Reykjavík Art Museum, Gamla Bíó, Iðnó, Fríkirkjan Church, Gaukurinn and Húrra. It's also a great excuse to visit one of the most visually breathtaking countries in the world with its many geothermal pools, waterfalls, and geysers. Check out our coverage of the 2022 edition.
Tickets and travel packages for Iceland Airwaves 2023 are on sale now. Check out the full lineup below.
Meanwhile, Iceland Airwaves is presenting a free show in NYC on May 11 at Pianos featuring Icelandic bands GRÓA and Gugusar, who both played the 2022 edition. Claim your free tickets here. The showcase is part of A Taste of Iceland, which happens May 10-13 and includes "the best of Icelandic food, beverages, music, film, literature, wellness and more." Check out the full schedule of events here.
ICELAND AIRWAVES 2023
Andy Shauf
Anna Gréta
Ash Olsen
Balming Tiger
Blondshell
Bombay Bicycle Club
Cassia
Celebs
Clubdub
Cyber
Daniil
DOMi and JD Beck
Donkey Kid
Eydís Evensen
Faux Real
FETISH
Fran Vasilic
Gallus
Ghostly Kisses
Greyskies
GRÓA
Jelena Ciric
JJ Paulo
Jonathan Hultén
Kneecap
Kristin Sesselja
Kusk & Óviti
Kvikindi
Kári Egilsson
Kónguló
Lime Garden
Love’n’joy
Lón
Madmadmad
Markéta Irglová
Monikaze
Mugison
Myrkvi
Nanna
Neonme
Sandrayati
Sigrún Stella
SKAAR
Soffía
Sprints
Squid
Superjava
Superserious
The Goa Express
The Haunted Youth
Tilbury
Trentemøller
Whispering Sons
Yard Act
Árný Margrét
Ásdís