Iceland Airwaves adds Bombay Bicycle Club, Andy Shauf, Markéta Irglová & lots more to 2023 lineup

Iceland Airwaves has announced the second wave of artists for the festival's 2023 lineup. Those include Bombay Bicycle Club, Andy Shauf, DOMi and JD Beck, and The Swell Season's Markéta Irglová, along with Árný Margrét and GRÓA who both played the 2022 edition.

Other phase two artists: Mugison, Anna Gréta, Ásdís, Ash Olsen, Celebs, Cyber, Donkey Kid, Eydís Evensen, Faux Real, Ghostly Kisses, Greyskies, Jelena Ciric, JJ Paulo, Jonathan Hultén, Kári Egilsson, Kónguló, Kusk & Óviti, Kvikindi, Madmadmad, Monikaze, Sandrayati, Sigrún Stella, SKAAR, Soffía, Sprints, Superjava, Superserious, and Tilbury.

They join previously announced 2023 performers Yard Act, Blondshell, Squid, Trentemøller, and more.

The festival, billed as "the world's most northerly new music showcase," happens November 2-4 at venues all over downtown Reyjavík, including Reykjavík Art Museum, Gamla Bíó, Iðnó, Fríkirkjan Church, Gaukurinn and Húrra. It's also a great excuse to visit one of the most visually breathtaking countries in the world with its many geothermal pools, waterfalls, and geysers. Check out our coverage of the 2022 edition.

Tickets and travel packages for Iceland Airwaves 2023 are on sale now. Check out the full lineup below.

Meanwhile, Iceland Airwaves is presenting a free show in NYC on May 11 at Pianos featuring Icelandic bands GRÓA and Gugusar, who both played the 2022 edition. Claim your free tickets here. The showcase is part of A Taste of Iceland, which happens May 10-13 and includes "the best of Icelandic food, beverages, music, film, literature, wellness and more." Check out the full schedule of events here.

ICELAND AIRWAVES 2023

Andy Shauf

Anna Gréta

Ash Olsen

Balming Tiger

Blondshell

Bombay Bicycle Club

Cassia

Celebs

Clubdub

Cyber

Daniil

DOMi and JD Beck

Donkey Kid

Eydís Evensen

Faux Real

FETISH

Fran Vasilic

Gallus

Ghostly Kisses

Greyskies

GRÓA

Jelena Ciric

JJ Paulo

Jonathan Hultén

Kneecap

Kristin Sesselja

Kusk & Óviti

Kvikindi

Kári Egilsson

Kónguló

Lime Garden

Love’n’joy

Lón

Madmadmad

Markéta Irglová

Monikaze

Mugison

Myrkvi

Nanna

Neonme

Sandrayati

Sigrún Stella

SKAAR

Soffía

Sprints

Squid

Superjava

Superserious

The Goa Express

The Haunted Youth

Tilbury

Trentemøller

Whispering Sons

Yard Act

Árný Margrét

Ásdís