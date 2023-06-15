Iceland Airwaves announces full 2023 lineup
Iceland Airwaves has announced the full lineup for its 2023 edition, which goes down November 2-4 at venues all over Reykjavik. New additions include Dustin O'Halloran (A Winged Victory for the Sullen), Daði Freyr, Anjimile, Axel Flóvent, JFDR, and Hatari. They join already announced acts Bombay Bicycle Club, Yard Act, Squid, Blondshell, Lime Garden, Andy Shauf, DOMi & JD BECK, Markéta Irglová, Mugison, Trentemøller, and more.
The festival puts a big emphasis on Icelandic artists, who make up more than half the lineup, with discovery being part of the fun of Iceland Airwaves. It's also a great excuse to go Iceland, as you can see some of the country's spectacular scenery, and many geothermal wonders, just an hour outside of Reykjavik. Tickets and travel packages are on sale.
Check out the full Iceland Airwaves 2023 lineup below.
You can read our recaps from Iceland Airwaves 2022 here.
ICELAND AIRWAVES 2023 LINEUP
Andy Shauf
Anjimile
Anna Gréta
Arny Margret
ÁSDÍS
Ash Olsen
Axel Flóvent
Balming Tiger
Blondshell
Bombay Bicycle Club
Caleb Kunle
Cassia
Celebs
ClubDub
CYBER
Daði Freyr
Daniil
DOMi & JD BECK
Donkey Kid
Dustin O'Halloran
Elín Hall
ex.girls
Eydís Evensen
Faux Real
FETISH
Fókus
Fran Vasilić
Gaidaa
Gallus
Ghostly Kisses
GKR
GREYSKIES
GRÓA
gugusar
Hatari
Hekla
Jelena Ćirić
JFDR
JJ Paulo
Jonathan Hultén
Kári
KARÍTAS
Kneecap
Kónguló
Kristin Sesselja
KUSK & Óviti
Kvikindi
Lime Garden
LÓN
Love'n'Joy
MADMADMAD
Markéta Irglová
Mick Strauss
Monikaze
Mugison
Myrkvi
NANNA
neonme
Önnu Jónu Son
Sandrayati
Sigrún Stella
SKAAR
slowshift
Soffía
Sprints
Squid
Sunna Margrét
SUPERJAVA
superserious
THE GOA EXPRESS
The Haunted Youth
Tilbury
Trentemøller
Una Torfa
WARMLAND
Whispering Sons
Yard Act