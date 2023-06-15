Iceland Airwaves announces full 2023 lineup

Iceland Airwaves has announced the full lineup for its 2023 edition, which goes down November 2-4 at venues all over Reykjavik. New additions include Dustin O'Halloran (A Winged Victory for the Sullen), Daði Freyr, Anjimile, Axel Flóvent, JFDR, and Hatari. They join already announced acts Bombay Bicycle Club, Yard Act, Squid, Blondshell, Lime Garden, Andy Shauf, DOMi & JD BECK, Markéta Irglová, Mugison, Trentemøller, and more.

The festival puts a big emphasis on Icelandic artists, who make up more than half the lineup, with discovery being part of the fun of Iceland Airwaves. It's also a great excuse to go Iceland, as you can see some of the country's spectacular scenery, and many geothermal wonders, just an hour outside of Reykjavik. Tickets and travel packages are on sale.

Check out the full Iceland Airwaves 2023 lineup below.

You can read our recaps from Iceland Airwaves 2022 here.

ICELAND AIRWAVES 2023 LINEUP

Andy Shauf

Anjimile

Anna Gréta

Arny Margret

ÁSDÍS

Ash Olsen

Axel Flóvent

Balming Tiger

Blondshell

Bombay Bicycle Club

Caleb Kunle

Cassia

Celebs

ClubDub

CYBER

Daði Freyr

Daniil

DOMi & JD BECK

Donkey Kid

Dustin O'Halloran

Elín Hall

ex.girls

Eydís Evensen

Faux Real

FETISH

Fókus

Fran Vasilić

Gaidaa

Gallus

Ghostly Kisses

GKR

GREYSKIES

GRÓA

gugusar

Hatari

Hekla

Jelena Ćirić

JFDR

JJ Paulo

Jonathan Hultén

Kári

KARÍTAS

Kneecap

Kónguló

Kristin Sesselja

KUSK & Óviti

Kvikindi

Lime Garden

LÓN

Love'n'Joy

MADMADMAD

Markéta Irglová

Mick Strauss

Monikaze

Mugison

Myrkvi

NANNA

neonme

Önnu Jónu Son

Sandrayati

Sigrún Stella

SKAAR

slowshift

Soffía

Sprints

Squid

Sunna Margrét

SUPERJAVA

superserious

THE GOA EXPRESS

The Haunted Youth

Tilbury

Trentemøller

Una Torfa

WARMLAND

Whispering Sons

Yard Act