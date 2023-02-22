Iceland Airwaves announces initial 2023 lineup
Iceland Airwaves has announced the lineup for its 2023 edition, going down November 2-4 in Reyjavík. The fest will feature Balming Tiger, Blondshell (a BrooklynVegan artist to watch), Cassia, Clubdub, Daniil, FETISH, Fran Vasilic, Gallus, Kristin Sesselja, Kneecap, Lime Garden, Lón, Love’n’joy, Myrkvi, Nanna, Neonme, Squid, The Goa Express, The Haunted Youth, Trentemøller, Whispering Sons, and Yard Act. Festival passes are on sale and you can check out the poster below.
The festival, billed as "the world's most northerly new music showcase," happens at venues all over downtown Reyjavík, including Reykjavík Art Museum, Gamla Bíó, Iðnó, Fríkirkjan Church, Gaukurinn and Húrra. It's also a great excuse to visit one of the visually breathtaking countries in the world, not to mention its many geothermal pools, waterfalls, and geysers.
Check out our coverage of Iceland Airwaves 2022.
