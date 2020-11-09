Iceland Airwaves hosting virtual fest w/ Of Monsters and Men, Ólafur Arnalds, Daði Freyr, more

As with almost all festivals this very pandemic year, the 2020 edition of Iceland Airwaves is going virtual with a special two-day event, "Live From Reykjavik," on November 13 & 14. While Iceland Airwaves has always been an international festival with an emphasis on local artists, this will be an all Icelandic lineup, including performances by Of Monsters and Men, Ólafur Arnalds, Ásgeir,Emilíana Torrini & Friends, Daði Freyr, Júníus Meyvant, Hatari, GDRN, Mammút, Mugison, and more.

"We wanted to find a way to shine a spotlight on the vast talent of the music scene here in Iceland," says festival director Ísleifur Þórhallsson, "as well as support the larger industry and show some innovation. To have all these artists in Iceland at the same time is a ‘lighting strikes once’ moment, and we wanted to seize it with both hands."

Live From Reykjavik wil stream live on Friday and Saturday starting at 19:30 GMT, but for people in North America there will be rebroadcast streams starting at 7:30 PM Eastern and Pacific.

Full festival and single day passes for Live From Reykjavik are on sale now. You can also purchase individual tickets for three special shows: Ólafur Arnalds' celebration of new album some kind of piece; Ásgeir's "special show of music from throughout his career"; and Daði Freyr will debut his new live show, created in the wake of the TikTok success of his 2020 single "Think About Things."

Daily schedules for "Live from Reykjavik" have not been released yet, but you can check out daily lineups below.

Read our coverage of the 2019 Iceland Airwaves festival here.

ICELAND AIRWAVES PRESENTS "LIVE FROM REYKJAVIK"

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 13

Ásgeir

Bríet

Cell 7

Emiliana Torrini & Friends

Hjaltalín

Kælan Mikla

Mammút

Mugison

Ólafur Arnalds

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 14

Auður

Daði Freyr

GDRN

Hatari

Júníus Meyvant

Of Monsters and Men

Vök