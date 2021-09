Detroit rapper Icewear Vezzo just dropped his new mixtape Rich Off Pints 2 (ft. Future, Babyface Ray, Moneybagg Yo, RMR, Rio Da Yung OG, and Antt Beatz), and he's also currently opening part of the Lil Baby/Lil Durk tour. He plays the St. Louis (9/30), Detroit (10/1), and Louisville (10/10) shows. All dates here. He also plays Rolling Loud NYC.

Stream the new mixtape below...