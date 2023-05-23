Ichiko Aoba shares new single “Space Orphans,” opening for Japanese Breakfast

Tokyo singer/songwriter Ichiko Aoba has just released new single "Space Orphans." It's a gorgeously haunting folk song and here's some background on the track and its release:

The song was originally shared as a sparse acoustic demo last March in response to the conflict in Ukraine. Now featuring new arrangements performed by Phonolite Strings that hang delicately around Aoba’s vocals, the official studio version of “Space Orphans” is a tender composition teeming with new life. Of “Space Orphans,” Aoba states: “To all of you who are stuck in a war you never asked for. To all of you who are all alone in a place that seems safe. To all of the orphans who carry a lingering loneliness inside them. I hope this song reaches the child inside of you.”

Nature is a constant inspiration for Aoba with almost all of her music and visuals exploring her connection to the environment. In an effort to continue raising awareness around climate change, “Space Orphans” is one of the first songs to be released as part of Brian Eno’s pioneering EarthPercent initiative “The Earth As Your Co-writer” which features the Earth itself as a credited songwriter. Proceeds from the song will be donated in perpetuity to EarthPercent, an organization which aims to unite the music industry in fighting climate change. Other artists releasing music through this groundbreaking initiative include Anna Calvi, Rostam Batmanglij, AURORA, Jacob Collier, Mount Kimbie, and Brian Eno himself.