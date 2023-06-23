Icona Pop announce new LP, share “Where Do We Go From Here”

Icona Pop are back with their first album in a decade, Club Romantech, due out September 1 via Ultra Records/Iconic Sound Recordings/Ten Music Group. It's their sophomore album, the follow-up to 2013's This Is...Icona Pop, and it includes last month's "Shit We Do For Love" ft. Yaeger, along with other tracks they've released over the past couple of years: "Faster," "I Want You" ft. Galantis, "You're Free," "Off Of My Mind" ft. VIZE, "Spa" ft. Sofi Tukker, and "Feels In My Body." See the cover art and tracklist below.

"As Icona Pop, we can release a pop tune or a super hard dance song, and that’s who we are," they say. "When we started to write this album, we didn’t have any rules. We just had a vision we wanted to share with our fans. We’re inviting them into our world."

They've shared another new single, the throbbing, dancefloor-ready "Where Do We Go From Here." Hear that below.

ICONA POP - CLUB ROMANTECH TRACKLIST

01 Icona Pop: “Fall in Love”

02 Joel Corry / Icona Pop / Rain Radio: “Desire”

03 Icona Pop / Yaeger: “Shit We Do for Love”

04 Icona Pop: “Stick Your Tongue Out”

05 Icona Pop: “Make Your Mind Up Babe”

06 Icona Pop: “Stockholm at Night”

07 Icona Pop: “Where Do We Go From Here”

08 Icona Pop / Galantis: “I Want You”

09 Icona Pop: “Loving You Ain’t Easy”

10 Icona Pop: “Need You”

11 Icona Pop / Vize: “Off of My Mind”

12 Icona Pop: “Faster”

13 Icona Pop / Ultra Naté: “You’re Free”

14 Icona Pop: “Feels in My Body”

15 Icona Pop / Sofi Tukker: “Spa”