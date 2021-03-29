Iconic costumes from Destiny’s Child, Cher, Madonna & more part of new Music Icons auction

The 2021 edition of Julien's annual Music Icons auction will happen June 11-13 both in-person at Julien's Beverly Hills and online. As usual, the auction features hundred of items ranging from instruments to clothing, personal items, and memorabilia. This year's event will have an emphasis on iconic costumes, including Cher's fishnet bodysuit from her "If I Could Turn Back Time" video; over 100 Destiny's Child costumes like the gold suits they wore on VH1's tribute to Diana Ross in 2000 and the red and silver jumpsuits they wore in the "Independent Women Part 1" video; Madonna's floral print crepe dress from Evita; a Versace gown Whitney Houston wore in 1998; and items worn by Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Miley Cyrus and more.

The 2021 Music Icons auction will also feature items from Kurt Cobain, Nirvana, Prince, Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Michael Jackson, Johnny Cash, Jim Morrison, the Rolling Stones, Queen, David Bowie, The Police, Guns N' Roses, Bob Marley, Elton John, and lots more.

The items up for bit will be on display at Julien's Auctions Beverly Hills from June 7-11, and will also be viewable online soon.