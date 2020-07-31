Rosario's Pizza, the Lower East Side slice joint on Orchard & Stanton that you've probably eaten at before or after a show in the neighborhood, has closed after 22 years due to COVID-19. Good news, though: Rosario's owners are actively looking for a new home for it. Here's official word:

Rosario’s Pizza has called the LES home since 1965 when its owner, Rosario Dispenza, first opened its doors and has stood strong in the LES for nearly six decades, withstanding the many phases of this eclectic neighborhood. Rosario passed in 2018 and Rosario’s manager/nephew, Salvatore Bartolomeo, retired last year but the neighborhood establishment remained family owned as Rosario’s daughter and son-in-law continued operating. Unfortunately with the striking of COVID-19 and the burdensome rent and expenses that were accruing without the possibility of running the daily operations, Rosario’s was left with no choice but to close its doors, a decision that did not come easy. With a glimmer of hope, Rosario’s Pizza will find its way back to the LES in the very near future.

Rosario's originally opened in 1963 on Houston St next to Katz's Delicatessen, and moved to the Orchard & Stanton location 35 years later. We look forward to checking out its third home.

We still miss Bereket, too.

