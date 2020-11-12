Iconic NOLA venue Tipitina’s doing benefit livestream w/ Trent Reznor, Dinosaur Jr, Wilco, Willie Nelson, more

Iconic New Orleans venue Tipitina’s -- a staple in NOLA since 1977 and owned by Galactic since 2018 -- will host the 'Save Tip's' livestream on Saturday (11/14) at 9 PM ET to help raise money to keep the famed venue alive. It'll feature new and archival streamed performances by Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor, Dinosaur Jr, Wilco, Willie Nelson, Phish's Mike Gordon, the late Dr. John, the late Fats Domino, Les Claypool’s Flying Frog Brigade, Widespread Panic, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Galactic, Jon Batiste & Stay Human featuring Trombone Shorty, the Revivalists, Big Freedia, Billy Strings, Tank & the Bangas, Preservation Hall Jazz Band featuring the late Allen Toussaint, The Radiators featuring Gregg Allman, Dumpstaphunk, Ivan Neville, the Soul Rebels, St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Funky Meters, Rebirth Brass Band, Juvenile, Anders Osborne, and more.

Rolling Stone reports that Trent Reznor and Mike Gordon will be telling exclusive backstage stories about the venue, and the event will feature tributes to Dr. John, Allen Toussaint and Art Neville.

"In late 2018, our band took a huge leap of faith to purchase Tipitina’s," Galactic's Robert Mercurio said. "It was not because we wanted to own a venue, it was because we had a chance to save our favorite one in the world. But now we could really use some help to keep saving this national treasure. So in true New Orleans fashion we decided to throw a hell of a party to celebrate this musical institution."

It's free to watch, but donations are of course strongly encouraged. More info, donation link, and full lineup at Tipitina's website.