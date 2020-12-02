Iconic piano bar Marie’s Crisis set to reopen for first time since COVID hit

Marie's Crisis, the iconic, intimate West Village piano bar where show tunes are the standard, has been closed since the start of lockdown back in March, but Time Out reports that it's finally gearing up to reopen -- just as the threat of another indoor dining shutdown looms. They'll be letting in folks -- 15 patrons max, which is 25% of the tiny club's capacity -- starting December 8.

The initial reopening hours will be 4-10 PM on weekdays and 1-10 PM on weekends, and safety measures will include "distanced tables, plexiglass dividers, temperature checks, contact tracing and mask wearing."

For those who can't make it in person, or don't feel comfortable doing so, Marie's has been hosting virtual sing-a-longs throughout the pandemic, streamed from their pianists' homes, and now some of the actual sets will livestream as well via the Marie's Facebook group.