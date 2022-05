Maryland rapper IDK has announced a new EP entirely produced by Kaytranada, Simple., due May 6 via Clue/Warner Records. The first single is "Dog Food," which also features Denzel Curry, and those three on one track are a serious dream team. The song interpolates Lil Wayne's "Tha Block Is Hot," and Kaytranada serves up a hypnotic instrumental that both rappers sound great over. Listen below.