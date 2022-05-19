IDK announces tour with MAVI, releases Tiny Desk concert (watch)

Maryland rapper IDK is fresh off releasing his new Kaytranada-produced EP Simple (ft. Denzel Curry and Mike Dimes), and now he has announced a lengthy headlining tour. He says he'll he performing material from Simple, as well as 2021's USEE4YOURSELF, 2019's Is He Real?, and 2017's IWASVERYBAD, and he'll be taking along an awesome opener: North Carolina abstract rapper MAVI, who released the great End of the Earth EP last year.

The tour hits NYC on August 2 at Irving Plaza. Tickets for that show are on various presales now, and the general public on-sale begins Friday (5/20) at 10 AM. All dates are listed on the tour poster below.

IDK also just performed five songs for an NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, and you can watch that below too...