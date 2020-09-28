Idle Hands have to change their name

Portland metal-friendly goth rockers Idle Hands are being forced to change their name due to trademark laws. "Good day," singer and composer Gabe Franco writes in an email newsletter from the band, "this is the last Idle Hands newsletter you will be receiving. Due to US trademark law, we are no longer able to perform or record music under the name IDLE HANDS. We have done everything in our power to retain the name but we can not. While regrettable, these things happen."

"Subsequently," he continues, "we are liquidating almost all Idle Hands merchandise at extremely reduced prices until sold out, link below. All existing pre-orders will ship when they arrive. We will announce a new name and more information in the coming weeks. As always thank you for the support."

Idle Hands' discounted merch is for sale via Lone Fir Records.

As Stereogum points out, there are multiple existing trademarks for the name "Idles Hands" registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and it's currently unclear which trademark the band is being accused of violating in particular.

Idles Hands released a two song single back in July with "It Doesn't Really Matter" and "Puppy Love," songs they'd written in 2017, started recording in 2018 and abandoned until this year. Stream them below.