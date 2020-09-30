Idle Hands reveal new name

Portland metal-friendly goth rockers Idle Hands recently announced that they were being forced to change their name because of US trademark laws. "This is the last Idle Hands newsletter you will be receiving," they wrote, continuing, "we will announce a new name and more information in the coming weeks."

Now they've revealed their new name: Unto Others. "Good day friends and supporters of IDLE HANDS. From this day forward the band will record and perform as UNTO OTHERS," they write.

More from the band:

Over the the next couple weeks we will be updating all of our socials and digital streaming platforms with the new name, these will be the same profiles so you won't have to re-follow anything. Please be patient during this process as some things may get changed over sooner than others. We will still play the back catalog live going forward and all albums and EP's will remain a part of our digital discographies. Thank you to everyone who showed their support for the band these past couple days, we will do our best for you going forward. Respectfully,

UNTO OTHERS

There are multiple active trademarks for the name "Idle Hands" currently filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office, and it's not currently clear which the band have been accused of violating.

Stream Unto Others' most recent singles, "It Doesn't Really Matter" and "Puppy Love," below.