IDLES and Gustaf played Terminal 5 (night 1 pics, setlist, video)

IDLES hit NYC over the weekend for two nights at Terminal 5 with tourmates Gustaf. Friday's show featured the live debut of "Car Crash" from their upcoming album Crawler, and their set also included that album's first single, "The Beachland Ballroom," in addition to songs from their first three albums.

All along this tour they've been inviting a fan to come up and sing one of their songs, and on Friday it was Caitlin, who sang "I'm Scum." They had another fan come up to play drums on "Danke," who thanked first responders and dedicated the song to his late mother. Guitarists Mark Bowen and Lee Kiernan both got into (and on top of) the crowd with their instruments, and like they've been doing regularly, IDLES brought out Gustaf to end the show with "Rottweiler."

You can check out Ellen Qbertplaya's photos from Friday night's show, including Gustaf's opening set, below, along with video and the setlist.

SETLIST: IDLES @ Terminal 5 10/15/2022

Colossus

Car Crash (Live debut)

Mr. Motivator

Grounds

Mother

Anxiety

Samaritans

Divide and Conquer

War

Danny Nedelko

1049 Gotho

I'm Scum

Reigns

Love Song (with snippets of Maps, Bad Romance & All I Want for Christmas is You)

Danke (Played with fan “Dan” on… more )

The Beachland Ballroom

Never Fight a Man With a Perm

Rottweiler (with Gustaf)