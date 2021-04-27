IDLES announce fall tour with Lithics & Gustaf

IDLES released their third album, Ultra Mono, in September, and now that more and more people have been vaccinated for COVID and tours seem on the verge of making a full-scale return, they'll bring their wild set to stages again this fall. Kicking off in St. Paul, MN on October 7, their tour hits Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Philadelphia, NYC, Washington DC, Nashville, Austin, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland and more, wrapping up in Seattle on November 9. Gustaf opens the first leg of dates, and Lithics the second.

The NYC show happens on October 16 at Terminal 5 (tickets), and the LA show is on November 5 at Fonda Theatre (tickets). Tickets to all dates go on general sale beginning Friday (4/30) at 12 PM ET, and you can see all dates below.

IDLES: 2021 TOUR

Thu, Oct 7 – St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre *

Fri, Oct 8 – Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre *

Sat, Oct 9 – Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall *

Sun, Oct 10 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall *

Tue, Oct 12 – Boston, MA - House of Blues *

Wed, Oct 13 – Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore *

Fri, Oct 15 – New York, NY - Terminal 5 *

Sun, Oct 17 - Washington DC - 9:30 Club *

Wed, Oct 20 – Asheville, NC - Orange Peel *

Thu, Oct 21 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom *

Mon, Oct 25 – Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheatre *

Tue, Oct 26 – Dallas, TX - Granada Theater *

Wed, Oct 27 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger *

Fri, Oct 29 – Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom ^

Sat, Oct 30 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's ^

Sun, Oct 31 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's ^

Mon, Nov 1 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House ^

Fri, Nov 5 – Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theatre ^

Sat, Nov 6 – San Francisco, CA - The Warfield Theater ^

Mon, Nov 8 – Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom ^

Tues, Nov 9 - Seattle, WA – The Showbox ^

*Gustaf opening

^Lithics opening