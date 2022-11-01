IDLES announce ‘Five Years of Brutalism’ vinyl reissue (listen to “1049 Gotho – Live at Glastonbury”)

IDLES are celebrating the fifth anniversary of their debut album with a new reissue, titled Five Years of Brutalism, that will be out December 9 via Partisan. It's been pressed on cherry red vinyl with new sleeve art and is limited to 10,000 copies worldwide. Preorder yours.

“What started as a headstone slab of indulgence and unrest became a long journey of beauty, forgiveness, and gratitude," say the band. "Little did we know that it was not just a headstone but the foundations we were building, for a house full to the brim with loving human beings. Thank you so so much.”

The vinyl comes with a deluxe digital version of Five Years of Brutalism that includes a full recording of IDLES' surprise performance of the album at the BBC Introducing Stage at this year's Glastonbury festival. You can listen to "1049 Gotho" from that below now.

IDLES have spent most of 2022 on tour and wrap up their year with Australia and New Zealand shows this month. All dates are listed below.

Pick up other IDLES albums on vinyl in the BV shop.

FIVE YEARS OF BRUTALISM TRACKLIST:

Disc One

1. Heel / Heal

2. Well Done

3. Mother

4. Date Night

5. Faith in the City

6. 1049 Gotho

7. Divide & Conquer

8. Rachel Khoo

9. Stendhal Syndrome

10. Exeter

11. Benzocaine

12. White Privilege

13. Slow Savage

Disc Two (digital only)

1. Heel / Heal (Live From BBC Introducing at Glastonbury)

2. Well Done (Live From BBC Introducing at Glastonbury)

3. Mother (Live From BBC Introducing at Glastonbury)

4. Date Night (Live From BBC Introducing at Glastonbury)

5. Faith in the City (Live From BBC Introducing at Glastonbury)

6. 1049 Gotho (Live From BBC Introducing at Glastonbury)

7. Divide & Conquer (Live From BBC Introducing at Glastonbury)

8. Rachel Khoo (Live From BBC Introducing at Glastonbury)

9. Stendhal Syndrome (Live From BBC Introducing at Glastonbury)

10. Exeter (Live From BBC Introducing at Glastonbury)

11. Benzocaine (Live From BBC Introducing at Glastonbury)

12. Slow Savage (Live From BBC Introducing at Glastonbury)

13. White Privilege (Live From BBC Introducing at Glastonbury)

IDLES AUSTRALIAN / NEW ZEALAND TOUR 2022

Nov 1st - Melbourne, AUS @ The Forum

Nov 2nd - Sydney, AUS @ The Enmore Theatre

Nov 3rd - Sydney, AUS @ The Enmore Theatre

Nov 5th - Adelaide, AUS @ The Gov (SOLD OUT)

Nov 6th - Brisbane, AUS @ Fortitude Music Hall

Nov 8th - Perth, AUS @ The Astor Theatre