IDLES announce new album ‘Crawler,’ share “The Beachland Ballroom”

IDLES have announced their new album, Crawler, which will be out November 12 via Partisan. The band made the record at Peter Gabriel's Read World Studios in Bath, England, during the pandemic, and it was coproduced by Kenny Beats (Vince Staples, Freddie Gibbs) and IDLES guitarist Mark Bowen.

The first single from the album is "The Beachland Ballroom," a soulful number featuring a powerhouse vocal from Joe Talbot. “It’s the most important song on the album, really," says Joe. "There's so many bands that go through the small rooms and dream of making it into the big rooms. Being able to write a soul tune like this made me go, fuck -- we’re at a place where we're actually allowed to go to these big rooms and be creative and not just go through the motions and really appreciate what we’ve got. The song is sort of an allegory of feeling lost and getting through it. It's one that I really love singing.” Adds Bowen, "“I didn’t know Joe could sing like that. He’s been trying to write ‘Be My Baby’ since the very beginning, but he didn’t want to be the punk guy wearing the Motown clothes. He wanted it to feel natural, and this song is.”

You can watch the video for "The Beachland Ballroom," which was directed by LOOSE and stays tight on Joe's face for four minutes, below.

You can pre-order Crawler in the BV Shop in two different editions: a Deluxe Edition that comes as a half-speed mastered, 45RPM double LP pressed on black vinyl, with a gatefold sleeve, and single LP edition on unique colored eco-mix vinyl. You can also pick up pick up Joy As an Act of Resistance, as well as the DC Dark Nights soundtrack that features IDLES and more.

IDLES will be on tour starting next week, and almost every date is sold out. They've got two shows at NYC's Terminal 5 and you can still get tickets to the second show on October 16. All dates are listed below.

CRAWLER tracklist:

MTT 420 RR

The Wheel

When the Lights Come On

Car Crash

The New Sensation

Stockholm Syndrome

The Beachland Ballroom

Crawl!

Meds

Kelechi

Progress

Wizz

King Snake

The End

IDLES 2021 tour dates:

Oct. 7: Saint Paul, Mn. (Palace Theatre)

Oct. 8: Chicago (Riviera Theatre - SOLD OUT)

Oct. 9: Detroit (Saint Andrew’s Hall - SOLD OUT)

Oct. 10: Columbus, Ohio (Newport Music Hall - SOLD OUT)

Oct. 12: Boston (House of Blues - SOLD OUT)

Oct. 13: Philadelphia (The Fillmore)

Oct. 15: New York (Terminal 5 - SOLD OUT)

Oct. 16: New York (Terminal 5)

Oct. 17-18: Washington, D.C. (9:30 Club - SOLD OUT)

Oct. 20: Asheville, N.C. (The Orange Peel - SOLD OUT)

Oct. 21: Nashville (Cannery Ballroom - SOLD OUT)

Oct. 22: Atlanta (Heaven at the Masquerade)

Oct. 25: Austin, Texas (Stubb’s - SOLD OUT)

Oct. 26: Dallas (Granada Theater - SOLD OUT)

Oct. 27: San Antonio, Tx. (Paper Tiger - SOLD OUT)

Oct. 28: Phoenix (The Pressroom - SOLD OUT)

Oct. 30-31: Pioneertown, Calif. (Pappy & Harriet’s - SOLD OUT)

Nov. 1: Pomona, Calif. (Glass House - SOLD OUT)

Nov. 3-5: Los Angeles (Fonda Theatre - SOLD OUT)

Nov. 6: San Francisco (The Warfield - SOLD OUT)

Nov. 8: Portland, Ore. (Crystal Ballroom - SOLD OUT)

Nov. 9: Seattle (Showbox - SOLD OUT)

Nov. 10: Seattle (Showbox SoDo - SOLD OUT)