IDLES announce North American tour dates (BV presale for NYC)

IDLES are playing California festivals Coachella in April and This Ain’t No Picnic in August, and will be doing some touring while here for both. They'll play Denver and Salt Lake between Coachella weekends, and after Picnic they'll play Dallas, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Detroit, Toronto, Cleveland, Newport, Pittsburgh, DC, Brooklyn and Boston. See all dates below.

The Brooklyn show is at Kings Theatre on September 15 and you can get tickets early with the BrooklynVegan presale, which runs Thursday, February 10 from 10 AM to 10 PM. Check back Thursday morning for the presale password. UPDATE: use password VEGAN

If you miss out on our presale, tickets for all North American headline dates go on sale Friday, February 11 at 10 AM local time.

In other news, IDLES have shared the video for "CRAWL!" from last year's Crawler and you can watch it below.

IDLES - 2022 Tour Dates

Feb 18: Cardiff, UK (Arena Cardiff)

Feb 28: Paris, France (Elysee Montmartre)

Mar 1: Paris, France (Elysee Montmartre)

Mar 2: Lyon, France (Le Transbordeur)

Mar 3: Milan, Italy (Fabrique)

Mar 6: Toulouse, France (Le Bikini)

Mar 7: Bilbao, Spain (Santania)

Mar 9: Barcelona, Spain (Razzmattazz)

Mar 10: Madrid, Spain (Riviera)

Mar 11: Lisbon, Portugal (Coliseum)

Mar 18: Santiago, Chile (Lollapalooza)

Mar 20: Buenos Aires, Argentina (Lollapalooza)

Mar 23: Mexico City, MX (Pabellón Oeste)

Mar 25: Bogotá, Colombia (Estéreo Picnic)

Mar 27: Sao Paulo, Brazil (Lollapalooza)

April 15: Indio, CA (Coachella Valley Music & Arts)

April 19: Denver, CO (The Mission Ballroom)

April 20: Salt Lake City, UT (The Complex)

April 22: Indio, CA (Coachella Valley Music & Arts)

April 27: Munich, Germany (Muffathalle)

April 28: Cologne, Germany (Carlswerk Victoria)

April 29: Berlin, Germany (Tempodrom)

May 28: Wolverhampton, UK (Creation Day Festival)

May 29: Dublin, Ireland (Royal Hospital Kilmainham)

June 4: Barcelona, Spain (Primavera)

June 11: Berlin, Germany (Tempelhoff)

June 12: Dijon, France (VYV Festival)

June 15: Czech Republic (Rock For People Festival)

June 17: Holland (Pinkpop Festival)

June 18: Germany (Hurricane Festival)

June 19: Germany (Southside Festival)

June 20: Croatia (In Music Festival)

Jul 1: Belgium (Rock Werchter Festival)

Jul 2: Denmark (Roskilde Festival)

Jul 3: Sweden (Lollapalooza)

Jul 5: Copenhagen, Denmark (Royal Arena)

Jul 7: Amsterdam, Netherlands (Melkweg)

Jul 9: Cheltenham, UK (2000 Trees Festival)

Jul 15: Padova, Italy (Parklife Festival)

Jul16: Rome, Italy (Strange Days)

Jul 17: Grotagglie, Italy (Cinzella Festival)

Jul 21: Norway (Malakoff Rock Festival)

Jul 23: Tromso, Norway (Tromso Open Air)

August 12: Cornwall, UK ( Boardmasters Festival)

August 17: Portugal (Parades Des Coura, Portugal)

August 19: London, UK (All Points East)

August 24: Belgium, Brussels (Ancienne Belgique)

August 25: France (Rock en Seine Festival)

August 27-28: Pasadena, CA (This Ain’t No Picnic)

August 30: Phoenix, AZ (The Van Buren)

Sept 1: Dallas, TX (The Factory in Deep Ellum)

Sept 2: Kansas City, MO (The Truman)

Sept 3: Milwaukee, WI (Riverside Theater)

Sept 4: Detroit, MI (The Fillmore Detroit)

Sept 7: Toronto, ON (History)

Sept 9: Cleveland, OH (Agora Theatre)

Sept 12: Newport, KY (PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION)

Sept 13: Pittsburgh, PA (Stage AE)

Sept 14: Washington, DC (The Anthem)

Sept 15: Brooklyn, NY (Kings Theatre)

Sept 17: Boston, MA (Roadrunner)`

Oct 27: Christchurch, NZ (James Hay Theatre)

Oct 28: Wellington, NZ (Shed 6)

Oct 29: Auckland, NZ (Town Hall)

Oct 31: Melbourne, AUS (The Forum)

Nov 1: Melbourne, AUS (The Forum)

Nov 2: Sydney, AUS (The Enmore Theatre)

Nov 3: Sydney, AUS (The Enmore Theatre)

Nov 5: Adelaide, AUS (The Gov)

Nov 6: Brisbane, AUS (Fortitude Music Hall)

Nov 8: Perth, AUS (The Astor Theatre)