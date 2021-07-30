IDLES documentary ‘Don’t Go Gentle’ streaming in August (watch an exclusive clip)

"After all these years of rock n' roll, all we needed was brutal honesty from an angry-looking man in Bristol." That's the BBC's Steve Lamacq in Don’t Go Gentle: a Film About IDLES, the new documentary about the UK punks behind Brutalism, Joy As an Act of Resistance and Ultra Mono. Director Mark Archer follows IDLES from their formation in 2009 through the first 10 years of their existence, culminating a a triumphant 2019 Glastonbury performance.

Don’t Go Gentle: a Film About IDLES will be out August 6 on VOD and hits DVD and Blu-ray on August 20. We've got an exclusive clip from the film, where frontman Joe Talbot and the rest of the band talk about the delicate balance of getting along while on tour. "Touring is about when to leave each other the fuck alone," says Joe.

Watch that clip, and the Don't Go Gentle trailer, below.

You can catch IDLES in their natural habitat -- on tour -- this fall, including NYC shows at Terminal 5 on 10/15 & 10/16.