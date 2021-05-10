IDLES expand fall tour, add more NYC, L.A. & DC shows

IDLES have expanded their fall tour with additional shows in some cities. NYC is getting a second night at Terminal 5 on October 16 (10/15 is sold out), DC gets a second 9:30 Club show on October 18, Los Angeles now has three nights at Fonda Theatre on November 3-5, and Seattle now has two sold-out nights at the Showbox which close out the tour.

Tickets for the 10/16 T5 show go on sale Wednesday, May 12 at 10 Eastern and you can still get tickets to the 10/15 show.

East Coast dates are with Gustaf, while West Coast shows are with LITHICS. All dates are listed, along with a stream of IDLES' 2020 album Ultra Mono, below.

IDLES 2021 US TOUR DATES:

Thu, Oct 7 – St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre *

Fri, Oct 8 – Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre *

Sat, Oct 9 – Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall *

Sun, Oct 10 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall *

Tue, Oct 12 – Boston, MA - House of Blues *

Wed, Oct 13 – Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore *

Fri, Oct 15 – New York, NY - Terminal 5 *

Sat, Oct 16 - New York, NY - Terminal 5 *

Sun, Oct 17 - Washington DC - 9:30 Club *

Mon, Oct 18 - Washington DC - 9:30 Club *

Wed, Oct 20 – Asheville, NC - Orange Peel *

Thu, Oct 21 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom *

Mon, Oct 25 – Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheatre *

Tue, Oct 26 – Dallas, TX - Granada Theater *

Wed, Oct 27 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger *

Fri, Oct 29 – Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom ^

Sat, Oct 30 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's ^

Sun, Oct 31 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's ^

Mon, Nov 1 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House ^

Wed, Nov 3 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theatre ^

Wed, Nov 4 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theatre ^

Fri, Nov 5 – Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theatre ^

Sat, Nov 6 – San Francisco, CA - The Warfield Theater ^

Mon, Nov 8 – Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom ^

Tues, Nov 9 - Seattle, WA – The Showbox ^

Wed, Nov 10 - Seattle, WA – The Showbox ^

*Gustaf opening

^Lithics opening