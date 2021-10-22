IDLES & Gustaf @ Terminal 5 (Night 2 pics, setlist, video)

IDLES played their second night at NYC's Terminal 5 on Saturday (10/16). Friday's show had featured the live debut of "Car Crash" from their upcoming album Crawler, and on Saturday they played that again and also debuted "The Wheel." You can watch video of both below. They also played the new album's first single, "The Beachland Ballroom," plus lots of songs from their first three albums.

Their set also included just a bit of Talking Heads' "Psycho Killer," and they brought up a fan to sing lead on "I'm Scum," and had openers Gustaf come out for the final song of the night, "Rottweiler."

You can check out IDLES setlist and pictures of the whole night by P Squared, including Gustaf's opening set, below. Check out Night 1 pics here.

You can pre-order Crawler in deluxe and standard vinyl editions, and get IDLES' Joy As an Act of Resistance, in the BV store.

SETLIST: IDLES @ Terminal 5 10/16/2022 (via)

Colossus

Car Crash

Mr. Motivator

Grounds

Mother

The Beachland Ballroom

Never Fight a Man With a Perm

Anxiety

Psycho Killer (Talking Heads cover)

Samaritans

Divide and Conquer

War

1049 Gotho

The Wheel

I'm Scum

Reigns

Love Song

Danny Nedelko

Rottweiler