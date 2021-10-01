IDLES, New Order members & more remix Mogwai on new EP (listen)

Mogwai have released a remix EP, titled Take Sides, featuring three tracks from last year's As the Love Continues reconfigured in radical ways. IDLES transform the sweeping "Midnight Fit" into a pounding industrial racket; The Other Two (aka New Order's Stephen Morris and Gillian Gilbert) take the driving "Ritchie Sacramento" and turn it into blissed out dancefloor fodder; and Alessandro Cortini's rework of "Fuck Off Money" creates a dubby vocoder ocean out the the track. Listen to the EP and As the Love Continues below.

Mogwai will head to North America on tour in the spring, including an NYC show at Brooklyn Steel on April 7 (tickets) and a Los Angeles show at The Fonda Theatre on April 23 (tickets).

You can pick up Mogwai's As the Love Continues on double translucent yellow vinyl in the BV shop.

Check out pictures of Mogwai from Octfest 2019: