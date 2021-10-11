IDLES played Chicago’s Riviera Theatre with Gustaf (pics, video, setlist)

IDLES kicked off their North American tour last week, the second date of which was at Chicago's Riviera Theatre on Friday night (10/8). These are the first shows the UK band have played here since releasing Ultra Mono in 2020 during lockdown -- an album that went to #1 in the British charts -- and they played five songs off of that, including "Mr Motivator" and "War," plus lots of songs from their first two albums like "Mother," "Danny Nedelko" and "Never Fight a Man with a Perm." While IDLES' fourth album, Crawler, is out in a month (preorder), the only track they played from it in Chicago was first single "The Beachland Ballroom." Setlist is below.

The final song of the night was "Rottweiler" and IDLES brought out tourmates Gustaf for it. You can watch video of that below. Gustaf just released their debut album, Audio Drag for Ego Slobs, and make for a good pairing with IDLES. Originally just on dates through October 27, Gustaf have now been added to the remainder of the IDLES tour, which includes dates in Pioneertown, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland and Seattle.

IDLES and Gustaf hit NYC this weekend for shows at Terminal 5 on Friday and Saturday (tickets). Pictures from the Riv by James Richards IV are below.

You can pre-order Crawler in deluxe and standard vinyl editions, as well as IDLES' Joy As an Act of Resistance, in the BV shop.

SETLIST: IDLES @ The Riviera Theater 10/8/2021 (via)

Colossus

Mr. Motivator

Grounds

Mother

Anxiety

1049 Gotho

Samaritans

Divide and Conquer

War

Danny Nedelko

Kill Them With Kindness

Television

Queens

Reigns

Love Song

The Beachland Ballroom

Never Fight a Man With a Perm

Rottweiler (with Gustaf)