IDLES share “A Hymn” from forthcoming LP (and drive w/ their parents in the video)

IDLES are keeping a steady stream of singles coming from their forthcoming Ultra Mono (out September 25 via Partisan). Frontman Joe Talbot says the dark, brooding "A Hymn" is "a hymn that rejoices in the sinister flesh-eating virus of the pedestrian. It sings the tune of normal's teeth sinking into your neck as you sleep stood up with your eyes open. Amen.”

The video, rather sweetly, features members of the band driving around town with their parents. Watch that below.

Meanwhile, IDLES' Mark Bowen has remixed a song on Sex Swing's new EP.